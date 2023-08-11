'We need to find a way' to beat teams that frustrate us - Dowell

Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell says that Rangers have to learn from their league defeat to Kilmarnock and find a way to beat teams that set up to frustrate the Ibrox side.

The 25-year-old insists that Michael Beale's side are not looking beyond Saturday's game against Livingston despite the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Servette looming on the horizon.

"I wouldn't say it was a surprise, I understand as much as anyone how disappointing that was to get beat last week," Dowell said.

"I wouldn't say it's come as a shock but I've seen it first-hand now, the pressure of this club and that's why I came to the club.

"I guess so with the previous game, teams are going to come and try their best to stop us and to frustrate us, which happened last week.

"It's about learning from that, we'll have a similar test tomorrow against Livingston, we're going to come up against that a lot, we need to definitely find a way to beat them.

"It's all about Livingston, we've just been focused on that really.

"The way we've recruited and the lads that are already here, everyone's aware of where we want to go and what we want to do, everyone's going in the same direction."