T﻿ransfer news: Jorginho to stay put at Arsenal

Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Lazio. (Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Declan Rice and could offer a player-plus-cash deal for the England midfielder. ((Telegraph - subscription required).

Manchester City are also competing for Rice, with West Ham preferring a deal which would see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN)

