Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Lazio. (Evening Standard), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Declan Rice and could offer a player-plus-cash deal for the England midfielder. ((Telegraph - subscription required)., external

Manchester City are also competing for Rice, with West Ham preferring a deal which would see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column