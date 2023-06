Bristol City will not be rushed into selling 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott, who is a £25m-rated target for Tottenham and Wolves. (BristolLive, external)

Galatasaray want to sign Wolves' 20-year-old Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, who spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven. (Express & Star, external)

