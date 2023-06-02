Livi figurehead Wilson steps down

Robert Wilson says it has been a "genuine honour" to serve as Livingston chairperson after the club announced he is stepping down and is set to retire.

Wilson has been in the role since 2015 and his association with the club stretches back 14 years.

Director Gary Brown is also leaving the Premiership outfit this summer. Brown has been involved with Livingston for the past two seasons and is departing to concentrate on other business interests.

Wilson said: “I’ve certainly seen lots in my time here, good and bad, but I feel like now is the best time for me to step aside and allow a freshness to the board but also knowing that I leave as the club gets set to take on a record-breaking sixth season in the top flight – something we could only have dreamed of back in 2016 when we were playing in League 1."

Livi chief executive John Ward said "genuine football man" Wilson will be greatly missed, while manager David Martindale is "eternally grateful for everything Robert has done for myself".

Martindale added: “He was open to me coming into the club nine years ago and has gave me unbelievable backing during that period. Robert can leave with his head held high and with a massive thank you from all of us."