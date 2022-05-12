Manchester City's win at Wolves was "an emphatic display by Premier League champions", says former Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton.

Kevin de Bruyne hit four goals for City to move them three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with two games to go.

"Beforehand, I thought this game was a tough task," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Wolves could have been awkward.

"But that was really emphatic. A big statement from Manchester City and a display of Premier League champions and of real authority."

Former City midfielder Michael Brown was delighted with the result but urged caution, even with Pep Guardiola's side only needing four points to reclaim the title.

"I daren't say anything other than it's another big game at the weekend," he said. "West Ham away, with the defenders injured, is still a difficult one.

"But I guess they will not be looking forward to playing City after watching them tonight."

Listen to full analysis of City's win on BBC Sounds