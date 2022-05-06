Roberts 'can't say enough good words' about 'proper geezer' Ruddy

Goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts has praised John Ruddy's attitude despite his reduced minutes for Wolves this season.

Ruddy has made just five appearances this campaign and his current contract expires in the summer.

Roberts took Friday's pre-match news conference after manager Bruno Lage tested positive for Covid and, when asked about Ruddy, he said: "When I first came in the building I had heard about John.

"He’s stepped up and been a great professional this year. Jose Sa has come in and he has played well and he is playing well because he has good goalkeepers behind him pushing him.

"I can’t say enough good words about John because it’s not just with the goalkeepers, he helps with the staff, the younger players, he’s just a proper geezer in football terms.

"Ideally as a goalkeeper you want to play but sometimes you can’t because the man in front of you is doing alright and he has done alright to be fair. But John is a top man.

"I’ve been happy with Sa. He’s still got a lot to improve. He’s still got potential to get even better. He’s 29 so a baby and he’s coming to a league now where he’s had to learn quickly and he is.

"He’s a great character. What we’ve worked on in training and in the classroom he’s taken that on board and he’s been producing on the pitch. I want that for all my goalkeepers here."