Both Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's players understand and appreciate the club's supporters, according to The Anfield Wrap's John Gibbons.

They have been rightly praised for their outstanding performances on the pitch this season but, at a time when the cost of living is rising, Gibbons believes the players recognise the commitment of the fans.

"We talk a lot about the effort the players have put in across four competitions, but there are lots of supporters who have been going up and down the country following them all season," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"Jurgen understands that, and the players do as well.

"Whenever you hear from them, they always speak about the fans - they're not as far removed from us as sometimes people think, and do understand real life more than they are given credit for."

Before becoming a manager, Klopp played for 11 years at Mainz in the second tier of German football and Gibbons believes these experiences helped shape his understanding of the wider world around football.

"He was just an ordinary guy until he was about 40... then he very much wasn't, but he gets it," Gibbons said.

"He had a mortgage and bills to pay, and I think for him there is a real appreciation for us."

