Stuart Brown, BBC principal data analyst

In a season during which you only amass 23 points - and a record-breaking run of home losses - there are inevitably a lot of factors that contributed to relegation.

By looking at how Watford fared in certain fixtures compared to their other main rivals for relegation (Burnley, Leeds and Everton), we can see the teams that could have really made the difference had the Hornets managed to get results against them.

Crystal Palace turn out to be the main side they underperformed against. Leeds picked up four points, Everton got three and Burnley managed two draws against Palace. However, Watford were beaten home and away by the Eagles.

Brighton and Wolves are the other two most obvious teams that show up. Burnley and Everton both managed a win against Brighton, while Leeds drew home and away. Again, Watford lost both fixtures. Against Wolves, Burnley and Leeds went undefeated, picking up four points each. Everton joined Watford in losing both fixtures.

It’s also worth looking at games against each other. Against Burnley, Everton picked up three points and Leeds got four from a win and a draw. Watford fared worse, only managing one point, worse than their fellow relegation battlers.

Against Leeds, Everton got four points, with Watford again not getting any. Although Watford did perform better against Everton, taking four points from a win and a draw, Burnley also managed three points from a win and Leeds took one from a draw so not too much of a differential fixture.

For balance, there should also be mentions of the teams Watford fared better against than their relegation rivals. Against Aston Villa, Watford picked up the maximum six points, while Burnley and Leeds only managed one point and Everton lost both games. Manchester United also proved fruitful, Watford taking four points. Everton matched this, but Burnley only managed one point from a draw and Leeds took none from the Red Devils.

So what have we learned? Watford missed a ton of chances to claw back ground on their relegation rivals but ultimately they were far from good enough over the whole season to stand any chance of staying in the Premier League.