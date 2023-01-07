Ross County 0-2 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay told BBC Sportsound: "I thought we were in good control in the first half, had a couple of half chances and we came in at half-time thinking more of the same.

"We start the second half really well, have a couple of unbelievable chances. You have to score these goals, I said the same at Dundee United. That changes the momentum of the game. We go and concede a really poor goal off the back of it and then we're chasing the game.

"There's very little between a lot of teams in this division, and it's fine lines between who slips up and who has a bit of quality and takes their chances. Today they did, and we didn't.

"If we weren't creating anything, then we'd have a real problem. But we're creating incredibly good chances but we need to make sure we take them. We're looking in January to see if there's anyone else who can come in, but it's difficult because everyone is scrambling.

"If we can bring a couple in, we'll certainly try and do that. Roy and Steven are very onside with that. But it needs to be someone who comes in and makes a difference. We'll be working hard on that over the next few weeks."