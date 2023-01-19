Manchester City defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias have returned to training and are available on Thursday.

Kevin de Bruyne is also back in contention for Pep Guardiola's side following a personal issue.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur may feature after recovering from an injury sustained during the World Cup.

Forward Richarlison is pushing for a start after coming off the bench during the North London derby defeat by Arsenal, while Lucas Moura remains out.

