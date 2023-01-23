Former Premier League defender Martin Keown says suggestions Erling Haaland hasn't improved Manchester City are not correct.

The 22-year-old scored his fourth Manchester City hat-trick, and his 25th league goal of the season, in Sunday's 3-0 win over Wolves.

"He is phenomenal. The quality of the player... I don't see that as a problem.

"They are still trying to adapt to feed him as he is a goal machine. He can't stop scoring goals."