'Goal machine' Haaland 'isn't a problem'
Former Premier League defender Martin Keown says suggestions Erling Haaland hasn't improved Manchester City are not correct.
The 22-year-old scored his fourth Manchester City hat-trick, and his 25th league goal of the season, in Sunday's 3-0 win over Wolves.
"He is phenomenal. The quality of the player... I don't see that as a problem.
"They are still trying to adapt to feed him as he is a goal machine. He can't stop scoring goals."
