Wolves' striker Fabio Silva has completed a loan move to Eredivisie side PSV for the remainder of the season.

The Portuguese forward has spent the first half of the season on loan with Belgium outfit Anderlecht where he made 32 appearances - scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

Wolves were "concerned" about the amount of games Silva might play with the side not progressing in some competitions this season.

On the mid-season switch, Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Having an international tournament in the summer, it was important Fabio plays regularly.

"The club invested in a young player with high potential, and he showed glimpses of his talent here at Wolves, and at Anderlecht we saw him score regularly, so we’re looking for the same at PSV.

“Julen [Lopetegui] wants him to be back here for pre-season to see how he’s developed. The manager is keeping a close eye on him.”

Meanwhile, Ki-Jana Hoever has returned from his loan spell at PSV, where he played ten matches but struggled to secure a regular place in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.