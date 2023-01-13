Celtic linked with 'new Lewandowski'

Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Anderlecht and Freiburg also tracking the 20-year-old forward currently with Gornik Zabrze and who has been described as the "young Lewandowski" in the Polish media. (Daily Record), external

French second-tier promotion hopefuls Girondins Bordeaux have made a £2.6m offer to Celtic for striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, according to L'equipe. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has agreed to join struggling Sampdoria instead of Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan, but the stumbling block could be that the Genoa club want an initial loan with a summer purchase clause in case they are relegated from Serie A. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-sung, who is wanted by Celtic, Minnesota United and Mainz, admits he is undecided on a January transfer and revealed his ultimate goal is to play in England. (Football Scotland), external

Minnesota United have lined up a move for another South Korean striker as they look for an alternative to Celtic target Cho Gue-Sung in the January transfer window and have made a bid to sign Hwang Ui-Jo from Nottingham Forest after his loan deal with Olympiacos was terminated in January. (Football Scotland), external

Kwon Hyeok-kyu, the defensive midfielder playing for K League 2 side Buson Ipark and who has been linked with Celtic, is "keeping all options open" in terms of his future, the 21-year-old's agent has told South Korean outlet Sports Chosun, (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Callum McGregor says that striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and right-back Josip Juranovic remain focused on Celtic despite speculation over their futures, but the captain insists he will not become involved in that decision with both players likely to leave the club during this transfer window. (The Scotsman), external

