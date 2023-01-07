Four changes for Buddies while Forrest replaces Halliday

Stephen Robinson makes four changes to side that battled to a draw at Rugby Park with 10 men. Joe Shaughnessy returns to skipper the Buddies, while Mark O'Hara, Alex Gogic and Alex Grieve are also back in the side.

Ethan Erahon is serving suspension after his red card against Killie, Eamonn Brophy and Greg Kiltie both drop to the bench, with Declan Gallagher out the squad entirely. Jonah Ayunga was being assessed late with a hamstring injury, but doesn't make the line-up.

It's just one change for Hearts after their derby demolition of Hibs. Alan Forrest replaces Andy Halliday, who isn't named in the squad.