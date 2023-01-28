St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: What did the manager say

Motherwell boss Stevie Hammell told Sportsound: "I don't think it was a great game of football and it was played the way St Mirren wanted it to be played. A couple decisions went against us. We had a couple opportunities we should be doing better with. It's being clinical in the final third and then we've conceded a cheap goal."

"To not even have a look at it is frustrating. Our analysts said within 10 seconds that it looked like a penalty. From what we've seen, it's worth a look. It's done, what can you do.

"When we hear John [Beaton] is in charge, we think right away it's going to be a tough afternoon. That's consistent with what we've seen this season.

"I felt we'd done enough and we had enough chances. Almost half of the league is involved towards the bottom and we need to stand up and be prepared."