Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Team news
Crystal Palace are again without the suspended Tyrick Mitchell, but fellow defender James Tomkins is back from a ban.
Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and James McArthur are out injured.
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma received his fifth booking of the season against Aston Villa, so will serve a one-match ban.
Forward Dejan Kulusevski faces a fitness test on his muscle injury, but Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Moura and Richarlison remain out.
