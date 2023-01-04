Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Team news

Crystal Palace are again without the suspended Tyrick Mitchell, but fellow defender James Tomkins is back from a ban.

Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and James McArthur are out injured.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma received his fifth booking of the season against Aston Villa, so will serve a one-match ban.

Forward Dejan Kulusevski faces a fitness test on his muscle injury, but Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Moura and Richarlison remain out.

