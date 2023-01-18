What do Fulham need to do before the window shuts?

Your views graphic

We asked for your opinions on what business Fulham need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Elliot: We need more depth at centre-back and in central midfield, maybe another right-back.

Geoffrey: We need another striker, and maybe another central defender to bolster the squad. Kebano will not be available until next season, so cover for him.

Stewart: We need to find a replacement for Willian if we are not going to keep him. I’d like to see us keep our main players, Paulinha/Mitro etc... that’s a signing in itself for us!

Matthew: Depth is the main issue for Fulham. The main priority is a right-back - Fulham have seemingly fallen out with summer signing Kevin Mbabu. Another major area is CDM - backup Nathaniel Chalobah's highlights this season are being the worst player on the pitch in a cup defeat by League Two Crawley and then getting sent off after eight minutes in his only league start.

Tom: After a great start to the season, I think it’s time to get carried away and start preparing for Europe next season! Backup for Mitrovic, a new first-choice right-back and more depth in central midfield will help us on our way to a second Europa League final.