Scott Parker has called for "drastic improvement" after the Cherries slumped to a 1-0 home defeat in a pre-season friendly at Vitality Stadium against Bristol City.

The Premier League newcomers were sunk by a solitary Chris Martin penalty and Parker could not hide his frustration after the game.

"I get where we currently are, and I get that it’s a tough pre-season, but there were a lot of areas that we need to improve drastically," he told the club website, external.

"Tactically, technically, personality at times - and the mentality about us."

Bournemouth face Real Sociedad next Saturday in their final friendly before opening their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on 6 August.

"We’ve had a good pre-season in terms of hard work," added Parker.

"We’re trying some different things and we’re engaged in that, so there’s been that element.

"It's the toughest of pre-season against Sociedad in a week’s time, so that’ll be a good test for us."