Heart of Midlothian v Zurich in statistics

Heart of Midlothian host Zurich on Thursday looking to recover from a European first-leg defeat to progress for the first time since they were beaten 1-0 by Slavia Prague before a 4-2 victory in Edinburgh in the Uefa Cup first round in 1992.

Zurich have not lost a tie after winning the first leg since Kilmarnock recovered from a 3-2 loss in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup with a 3-1 success in Ayrshire in 1969.

Only four players retained their places from the line-up for the 2-1 first-leg defeat as Robbie Neilson's Hearts lost 2-0 away to reigning champions Celtic to slip down to fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Zurich head coach Franco Moda topped that with 10 changes to his line-up for Sunday's routine 4-0 Swiss Cup win away to third-tier Cham, with defender Karol Mets the only player starting again and striker Aiyegun Tosin scoring a hat-trick.

Zurich won the Swiss title for the 13th time last season and dropped down to the Europa League after losing to Qarabag in the Champions League qualifiers, while Hearts qualified by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts have twice before faced Swiss opposition - losing to Lausanne-Sport in the 1963-64 Fairs Cup and beating Basel in their only appearance in a European group stage, the 2004-05 Uefa Cup.

Zurich have faced Scottish opposition five times, exiting to Celtic, Dundee and Kilmarnock before knocking out Rangers and Celtic.

This is the first time Zurich have faced Scottish opposition since beating Celtic 5-3 on aggregate in the Uefa Cup second round in 1998-99.

This is Hearts' first appearance in European competition since losing to Maltese side Birkirkara in Europa League qualifying in 2016.

Zurich have made the Europa League group stage four times, and the Champions League and Uefa Cup groups once each, reaching the last 32 in their last appearance in 2018-19.

The furthest Hearts have progressed in European competition is the Uefa Cup quarter-finals in 1988-99, when they lost to Bayern Munich.