Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

On Saturday, with a week to go until the new football season begins, BBC Radio Manchester previewed all our sides who kick off on 30 July.

Although the Premier League isn't under way until 5 August, Manchester City have the 'curtain raiser' against Liverpool in the Community Shield this weekend.

But are they a man short heading into the campaign at the moment? Yes, according to former Blues defender Joleon Lescott.

"Definitely. With the way the full-backs play now, I think you would have to get a recognised full-back rather than someone who plays there," he said.

At present, City only have two recognised full-backs: Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. Both are right footed, although Cancelo did play the majority of his games last season in the left-back role.

"Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte have played there and could do a job," added Lescott. "But in terms of the style and the philosophy that Pep Guardiola plays with, it makes sense to get a recognised full-back in that area."

Oleks Zinchenko left for Arsenal last week to leave the Blues short.

"Before he left, they had a dinner to thank him because he's been a great servant - not only because he's a top player, but he's a great personality to have around.

"He understood what it meant to wear the shirt and play with pride."

Another left-back, more natural in the position but with the pride of Zinchenko, would complete a very good summer for Manchester City.

