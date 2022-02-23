BBC Sport

Transfer news: Real eye Mane if they fail to sign Mbappe and Haaland

Published

If Real Madrid fail to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland then they will turn their attention to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

The Reds are expected to renew interest in Inter Milan's 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who the Italian champions have value at 90m euros. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Aston Villa will lead the chase for Joe Gomez should Liverpool decide to sell the 24-year-old defender this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

