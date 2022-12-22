'We're on a great run' - Saints take belief to Celtic Park

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says his squad is "quite strong" as the fixtures come thick and fast over the festive period.

Celtic Park is the destination on Christmas Eve for Davidson's side, before they welcome Hearts and Dundee United to McDiarmid Park.

Saints came from behind to beat Ross County last time out, with substitute Ali Crawford's quickfire brace snatching the points... but is it enough for the midfielder to secure a starting place against the league leaders?

"Ali trains hard every day, he was very unlucky not to start," Davidson said. "It's great for me that I have guys like that to rely on to produce the goods.

"We have some big games coming up - one every four days - so we need to make sure everyone is ready and able to play well."

Davidson hopes to have Cammy McPherson and Callum Booth involved in a midweek reserve game as the pair continue their rehabilitation from injury.

On facing Ange Postecoglou's side, the manager acknowledged a tough task awaits, but said his team can take positives from the match in Perth in October where Celtic snatched a late winner.

"The key is trying to get the right balance between attacking and defending," Davidson added. "We need to make sure when we get the chance to keep the ball, that we ask questions of Celtic and not just let them attack - which is difficult.

"We're on a great run of form, though, so we must take that confidence into the game."