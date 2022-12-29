Nottingham Forest v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea head-to-head record. Nottingham Forest - 3 wins, 10 goals, 5 clean sheets. Chelsea - 4 wins, 8 goals, 4 clean sheets.

  • This is the first time Nottingham Forest are hosting Chelsea in any competition since February 1999, a 3-1 loss in the Premier League.

  • Chelsea have won their past seven meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions.

  • Steve Cooper could be the first Welshman to win his first Premier League meeting with Chelsea since Mike Walker in August 1992.

  • Chelsea have lost their previous three away games in all competitions, last losing four in a row on the road in January/February 2019 under Maurizio Sarri.