Nottingham Forest v Chelsea: Head-to-head record
- Published
This is the first time Nottingham Forest are hosting Chelsea in any competition since February 1999, a 3-1 loss in the Premier League.
Chelsea have won their past seven meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions.
Steve Cooper could be the first Welshman to win his first Premier League meeting with Chelsea since Mike Walker in August 1992.
Chelsea have lost their previous three away games in all competitions, last losing four in a row on the road in January/February 2019 under Maurizio Sarri.