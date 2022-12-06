Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Lee Johnson will face his most challenging spell as Hibs manager when his side return to action later this month.

There are some serious concerns as to whether he’ll survive in his role into the new year without a dramatic - and unlikely - upturn in form.

Hibs went into the winter break on a run of six defeats in seven games - not far off the form that saw Shaun Maloney and Jack Ross lose their jobs...

Hibs’ next four fixtures see them return to action at Ibrox, before hosting Livingston and Celtic – both of whom have already beaten Hibs this season, ahead of the new year derby at Tynecastle.

It’s hard to see where the points will come from.

Johnson faces an anxious wait to see if Ron Gordon has learned from his trigger-happy history with Hibs managers... could a derby win be enough to save him?