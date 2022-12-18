We asked you for your thoughts from Michael Beale's first game, and win, in charge of Rangers.

Here is a taste of what you had to say:

Ronnie: Previously this season we would not have turned the deficit into a victory. Defence was a shambles, but there are good reasons for that. I think Beale takes credit for sorting things at half-time. I thought I saw the hunger back with Alfredo Morelos. We can still put pressure on the league leaders.

Ian: I thought after 45 minutes that it was the same Rangers under Gio towards the end of his time. But, the second half was great. We need to do something about our defence, although, I realise injuries are a big issue. My last thought is if we play the first half like that v Celtic we’ll lose. We need to right at them from kick off.

Fabio: Sooner we get a couple of centre backs fit, the better - at this point I don’t really care which two! Nice to see a bit more attacking intent and the fighting spirit to come from behind twice. Onwards and upwards.