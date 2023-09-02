Sheff Utd 2-2 Everton: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking to Match of the Day: "Whether we deserve a point or not is irrelevant, the fact is that it is a point. Two goals on the road so I am happy with that. It is just the basics soemtimes which are tripping us up, because I felt a lot of the performance was right again.

"Getting into the final third and then finding the key pass and making the right decision, which sometimes we didn't always get right. Transition was good.

"First half in particular, we were one nil up and then we let them back into the game out of almost nothing. We had a good handle of the game and then they score one and then they get the second, and you are left scratching your head. Two basic principles of the way we play and we get them wrong.

On getting goals for the first time this season: "The chance count has been getting better game by game and was decent again today. We got into some really good areas, and we keep looking a threat but you have to score.

Today we got two goals which is important, to get that lift off and feeling for it. Beto made a difference, worked so hard and so did Arni [Danjuma]. There are positive signs there but we have to make sure we take care of things but today I feel like it is one that got away, we had enough in the game to win."