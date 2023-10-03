David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

As well as piquing the interest of England boss Gareth Southgate, Ollie Watkins' hat-trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Brighton propelled the striker into the top five Aston Villa scorers in the Premier League era.

He jumped above both Gareth Barry (41) and Christian Benteke (42), and is now level - on 44 goals - with Juan Pablo Angel in fourth spot.

With the majority of the season to go, Watkins should move above Angel - and he’ll certainly fancy himself to eclipse Dion Dublin’s tally of 51.

However, the big question now is: can he become the 20-goal-a-season striker that Villa fans have craved? His best league tally came last season, when Unai Emery inspired him to 15.

If Watkins reaches 20 goals, he would equal Dwight Yorke’s tally of 60 for Villa, which would certainly write him into modern-day club folklore.

Then, there would be just Gabby Agbonlahor’s record of 73 goals to gun for - though Watkins is more than likely to need to sign a contract extension to reach that target.

The fact the 27-year-old also has 16 Premier League assists to his name - placing him joint sixth with Jack Grealish and John McGinn on Villa's list - further proves his importance to the side's cause.

It’s astonishing to think that, this time last season, some sections of the fanbase felt Villa needed to look for an alternative. Now, you'd be hard pressed to find any supporter who doesn’t want him to sign on the dotted line in the coming weeks.