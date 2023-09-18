Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest looked like they were going to be beaten on their own turf by Burnley but hit back in the second period through debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi's brilliant finish.

The side highlighted their prowess in front of goal by scoring in their 12th straight top-flight game.

The equaliser came from Taiwo Awoniyi's knockdown and the Nigeria striker is becoming an integral part of a Forest side that keeps changing personnel, now contributing a goal or assist in his last nine league games.

Manager Steve Cooper said: "Any new player will want to hit the ground running and show what they can do. We got Anthony Elanga and Callum in good positions a lot of the time but he has quality and have moments of brilliance.

"You need that at times in the Premier League and glad we got one tonight."