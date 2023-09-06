Manchester United have opened talks about extending right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract after the Englishman impressed boss Erik ten Hag with his progress this year. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The two main bidders in the United takeover race say they have not been told the club will be taken off the market despite a £600m drop in the Red Devils' share price. (Mail), external

Manchester United are said to have an interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, and could move for the Portugal international in January. (Athletic - subscription required), external

