Goalkeeper Dean Henderson said "saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me" after completing a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace.

Henderson joined United's academy at the age of 11 went on to make 29 first team appearances, keeping 13 clean sheets.

During Henderson's time at Old Trafford, he had loan spells with five different sides including Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

In a post on Instagram,, external Henderson wrote: "Saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me. This club has been a part of my life since I was a kid.

"From growing up as a United fan, to joining the academy aged 14, to stepping out on the pitch at Old Trafford! The journey has been a dream come true and I feel very blessed and fortunate to have fulfilled that dream.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone in the club who believed in my potential and helped shape my career. To everyone in the academy, my teammates, my family, the managers and the back room staff, your guidance and support has helped me become the player and man I am today.

"And to the fans – your support has meant the world to my family and I. I’ve been United since I was a kid, and being able to wear the United badge on my chest has been an honour beyond words. I never took for granted the responsibility that came with wearing the shirt. We’ve had some highs and lows but I want to thank all of you for sticking by me throughout.

"Thank you for the memories and I wish the club all the very best for the future."