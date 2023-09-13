'Has hiatus disrupted Well's momentum as they eye Saints revenge?'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Did the international break come at a frustrating time for Motherwell?

Last time out, the Fir Park side picked up a massive win at Hearts that left them joint top of the Scottish premiership. Now if that’s not a morale booster I don’t know what is.

The manner of the victory was special too. It came after a real show of team spirit, playing with 10 men for 20-plus minutes, every player putting themselves on the line to hold on for three valuable points.

Winning at Tynecastle was something Motherwell hadn’t done in four years. It also kept up the club’s impressive start to the season and their all-important momentum.

But how will the hiatus affect that? Could it prove disruptive? It will of course be Stuart Kettlewell’s job to ensure to doesn't. After a bit of downtime for the players, Kettlewell had them back on the training park and there was even a bounce game to keep the match sharpness.

Motherwell come back to a tasty fixture - second meets third - against a St Mirren side who have also started the season brilliantly.

It’s a game both sets of fans will be relishing. For Motherwell, there could also be revenge in the air. Their only defeat of the season came against St Mirren and ended their hopes of League Cup success.