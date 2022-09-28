Chelsea will not lower their asking price of £31m for Christian Pulisic, with Juventus showing interest in signing the winger. (Calciomercato, via Express), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to hold further talks with Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten over the sporting director role at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian), external

AC Milan are interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja, as they look to bring in a forward next summer. (Calciomercato - In Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column