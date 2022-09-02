Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has to be careful not to overload his talented youngsters after losing 18-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia to a hamstring injury for a "minimum six weeks".

The Austrian brought in two more teenagers from Manchester City – Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie – on deadline day, following Lavia and Gavin Bazunu from the same club earlier this summer.

It made this transfer window “very close” to what would have been his dream scenario at the start of the close season, he said.

But the injury to Lavia, who scored a superb first goal for Saints in their midweek win over Chelsea, was a reminder of the need to carefully manage the workload of young players.

“It is difficult to find the right balance of keeping that enthusiasm at a high level and sometimes step on the brake," Hasenhuttl said.

“Like now with Romeo when he’s injured because maybe it was a bit too much.

"Two games in three days on this high intensity level, for a young player like him who has to play in a different way, maybe more intense than in the second team of Man City.

“It is a different challenge now for the young lads. You have to be careful not to overload them with the intense games that are coming up. But this is something they hopefully will get adapted to very quickly.”

Larios and Edozie are expected to be in the Saints squad for the trip to face Wolves on Saturday, along with Arsenal loan recruit Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

But Hasenhuttl was unsure if Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car would have the necessary paperwork completed in time to be involved.