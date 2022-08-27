Southampton 0-1 Man Utd: What Hasenhuttl said

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BT Sport: "I'm very proud of what the guys did today. They did a really good job from the first minute.

"We had good moments and chances, we really stretched them. We deserved more but sometimes football is like this.

"We had very good moments and a lot of good chances in the box. They had two shots on target in the second half. I felt we were always dangerous. Every set piece was dangerous and we were really stretching them, but the ball didn’t want to go in.

"I’m not scared with this team because they really fight for our targets and this is good to see."