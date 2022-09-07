Celtic are looking to become the first side to win each of their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches since Aberdeen in 2015-16, while the Hoops last won their opening seven league games in 2010-11.

Since Livingston’s promotion in 2018, Celtic’s league win rate against them is 38% (5/13), their lowest such ratio versus any opponent in the Scottish Premiership in this time.

Livingston have lost both of their last two away league games, last losing three on the spin on the road in April 2021.