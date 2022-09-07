C﻿eltic v Livingston: Pick of the stats

  • Celtic are looking to become the first side to win each of their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches since Aberdeen in 2015-16, while the Hoops last won their opening seven league games in 2010-11.

  • Since Livingston’s promotion in 2018, Celtic’s league win rate against them is 38% (5/13), their lowest such ratio versus any opponent in the Scottish Premiership in this time.

  • Livingston have lost both of their last two away league games, last losing three on the spin on the road in April 2021.

  • Celtic’s Jota has been directly involved in more Scottish Premiership goals this season than any other player (eight – four goals, four assists).