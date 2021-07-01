The return of Jadon Sancho to Manchester, four years after he left City for Borussia Dortmund, will be one of the biggest deals of the summer - both for the price and the excitement it generates.

That his value has gone from £10m to £73m underlines the progress the 21-year-old has made in Germany.

Sancho was in year eight when he was placed in a boarding school by Watford to reduce his travelling. At 14, he left for Manchester. At 17 he moved to Germany.

That career path confirms both Sancho's mental strength and his desire to succeed.

'Talented trailblazer, reluctant star, hybrid of the modern age' - what Sancho brings to Man Utd