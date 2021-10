Burnley's players returned for pre-season training with manager Sean Dyche last week, with their first friendly due to take place on 24 July.

Here's the Clarets' full pre-season schedule as it stands:

24 July: Oldham Athletic v Burnley (Boundary Park)

27 July: Blackpool v Burnley (Bloomfield Road)

31 July: Nottingham Forest v Burnley (City Ground)

