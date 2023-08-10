The past four meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool have been 0-0 – no fixture in competitive English football history has finished goalless five times in a row before.

No team has won more of their opening games to a Premier League campaign than Chelsea (20), with the Blues picking up more points than any other side on matchday one (66).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 11 Premier League games (W7 D4), the longest current run without a defeat for any side in the competition - and this run started with a 0-0 draw at Chelsea, which is the only time they have failed to score in these 11 matches.

The Reds are unbeaten in their opening league game of the season since a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13 under Brendan Rodgers.

This will be Mauricio Pochettino's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. The Argentine has won five of his previous seven season-opening games in the competition, with the only defeat coming at Manchester United in 2015-16.