Chelsea v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

  • The past four meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool have been 0-0 – no fixture in competitive English football history has finished goalless five times in a row before.

  • No team has won more of their opening games to a Premier League campaign than Chelsea (20), with the Blues picking up more points than any other side on matchday one (66).

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 11 Premier League games (W7 D4), the longest current run without a defeat for any side in the competition - and this run started with a 0-0 draw at Chelsea, which is the only time they have failed to score in these 11 matches.

  • The Reds are unbeaten in their opening league game of the season since a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13 under Brendan Rodgers.

  • This will be Mauricio Pochettino's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. The Argentine has won five of his previous seven season-opening games in the competition, with the only defeat coming at Manchester United in 2015-16.

  • Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool's first Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds, while his eight goals in the opening fixture is a joint record in the competition.

