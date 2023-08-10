Are Burnley staying up? The stats suggest so...
Chris Collinson, BBC football statistician
If history is anything to go by, Burnley's survival this season looks assured.
In terms of points, the Clarets are the sixth best team ever promoted to the Premier League after breaking the 100-point barrier in their Championship campaign. Every previous 'centurion' side survived in the top flight the following season.
Last season's goal difference of +52 is also a good omen. Every side that has been promoted with a goal difference over 50 has stayed up (9 of 9), while all but one of the 16 sides promoted with a goal difference over 40 have survived.
The one side that failed to stay up was Bolton, who were promoted to the Premier League in 1996-97 with 98 points and a goal difference of +47 – both records by a team that made an immediate return to the second tier.
However, even that is not too much of a warning for Vincent Kompany's side as the Trotters were relegated with 40 points – more than enough to survive in the Premier League nowadays.