Sutton's prediction: 2-0

What has happened at Wolves for Julen Lopetegui to leave when he did? I don't get it.

He was unhappy - I understand that - but it was rumbling on for weeks so how did we get to this point, with him going only three days before the Premier League season begins?

If club and manager are not on the same page, why can't they come to an agreement earlier to part ways, and give his replacement a chance? What a mess, basically.

Gary O'Neil did an unbelievable salvage job at Bournemouth last season, and they played some good football at the end of the campaign , but this is another tough task for him.

Wolves still have some good players, but they won't be good enough to get anything at Old Trafford, and their issue is still going to be scoring goals.

I'm really interested to see what Manchester United do this season, after what they've done in the transfer market over the summer.

I asked ex-United keeper Peter Schmeichel what counts as a successful campaign when I was on BBC 5 Live with him this week, because I don't think they can catch City and challenge for the title.

Schmeichel is impressed with their new striker, Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund. He's had an astonishing rise so it is a shame that he will miss the start of the season through injury and not get the chance to hit the ground running.

Joshua's prediction: 1-0

Hearn's prediction: United made an awful start last season, so they really need to make a statement here and start bullying teams at Old Trafford. 3-0

