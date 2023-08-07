Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

The Premier League is back and, thankfully, Everton are part of it.

After two seasons of relegation clouds hanging over the club, there is a hope that Sean Dyche can conjure up a more relaxed season, especially for us long-suffering fans.

If pre-season has shown us anything, it has just confirmed what we have known for a while - goals are at a premium and it needs to rectified.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin completed only his second 45-minute run-out of the summer against Sporting, as he continues his recovery from injury. Even with the impending arrival of young striker Youssef Chermiti, we are still severely lacking in terms of attacking options.

It is clear that Everton are operating in difficult financial circumstances, but in order to avoid another catastrophic season, attacking incomings are a massive priority.

The arrivals of Arnaut Danjuma and Chermiti are welcome, but with Demarai Gray poised to leave and the lack of other impactful options in the squad, Everton can ill afford to not give the manager the tools to be a competitive outfit this season.

Every season is greeted with enthusiasm and sometimes blind faith. A hope that this season can be better than the last. It is imperative that in order to meet those expectations, remaining deals are done quickly and early-season matches are not thrown away like in previous seasons.

It's always tricky knowing who gets the nod for the opener but here's my Everton XI for the Fulham game.