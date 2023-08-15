Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Evidently, points are far more important than how you get them and given Manchester United lost their opening two games last season, this victory against Wolves will be welcomed by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman will be pleased at the genuine moment of quality from Bruno Fernandes that created Raphael Varane's winner - but he will also be concerned at how often Wolves got a sight of his side's goal.

United were porous in midfield and largely ineffective in attack.

That might be a problem at Tottenham next Saturday when United face a side committed to playing in an expansive style, who have better players than they encountered at Old Trafford.

For now Ten Hag can feel satisfaction at the win but no-one will be convinced by this.