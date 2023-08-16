Alisson has no plans to leave Liverpool and is happy being manager Jurgen Klopp's number one goalkeeper. (Anfield Watch), external

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr were said to be keen on signing him, and that Alisson was tempted. (Footmercato - in French), external

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has "given the green light" for a Saudi Pro League side to negotiate with Liverpool over a possible transfer this summer. (Alkass, via Football365), external

The Reds are considering as many as six defensive midfield targets, including Fulham and Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 28, and Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23. (Mail), external

