We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Man United and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Man United fans

Peter: Good tactics from the boss. Still need to be more prolific in the goals department. We have the players that can provide but need a dynamic finisher.

Wildey: Could clearly see togetherness in the team and thought even with makeshift backline defended really well - looked solid. Created lots of chances, Sabitzer was a bundle of energy but Sancho is perhaps lacking confidence in good positions.

Agim: Three good points. Still, our killer instinct is zero at the moment. We are riding our luck at times, Spurs game was an example. There's talent in the team yes, but they look tired and the passing in the final third is average. Also, the bench is not good enough. Hope we stay top four, but can't afford any negative results, other teams are chasing us.

Aston Villa fans

Martin: We turned into the Villa from the start of the season in the first half, we were panicking and didn't have the recent confidence on the ball. The second half Emery installed the belief back a bit but it wasn't to be.

Frank: We were doing really well and I was starting to get excited again. Today proved we're still miles away from the top four. I thought we'd do so much better, but we were lucky to be just 1-0 down at the break. We salvaged some pride and improved in the second period. But at the end of the day it's about points, not salvaging pride.

Andrew: Proud of Villa’s defence. The on-side decision for United’s goal reflected the narrow differences between the two sides. We needed to create more chances but we showed that we deserve to be where we are in the league.