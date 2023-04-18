C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

We are nearly there.

After our surprise result away to Spurs moved us up to 33 points in a season where we have defied the odds, been thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool, suffered a mid-season injury crisis and not won a single penalty, we are on the verge of staying up.

Full credit has to be given to Gary O'Neil and our team. He has been praised by pundits on Match of the Day, written about with positivity in the media and congratulated by former manager and legend Harry Redknapp., external

Some fans have been critical of his approach and said we should have gone for a Sean Dyche, a Marcelo Bielsa or an up and coming name like Kjetil Knutsen from Bodo Glimt. However there are no guarantees any of these would have done any better. Gary deserves massive praise, in the past few games he's turned matches on their head such as the 2-1 win against Fulham and we were 1-0 down at Spurs. These games have been turned with his tactical changes.

It's fair to say earlier in the season he didn't always get it right. But Gary is a quick learner as he's shown and the man in the dugout now isn't the one who was in there against Spurs and Leeds. He has learned and progressed, been bold with his changes such as dropping Kelly and giving Neto the armband, and all this after our heaviest defeat for many years.

The man deserves every credit, the team deserve every credit. We were everyone's favourite to finish bottom and yet our fans I'm sure will believe we are staying up!