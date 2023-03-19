Fulham boss Marco Silva to BBC MOTD: “For 75 minutes, playing at Old Trafford against a very good side, we are the best team on the pitch, clearly. The players stuck to the plan, we were brave to control the game against Manchester United and I believe we clearly showed our quality.

“Even if I haven’t done something special, I have to control myself. I didn’t say anything special to the ref, he didn’t listen and showed me the red card. It is a moment to control my emotions. The game was decided in the moment.

“It is a shame the ref wasn’t shown VAR for the first-half moments. It is difficult to be Fulham at Old Trafford, the VAR feels the pressure too. For us it is difficult to understand why they didn’t do the same."

On the red cards: “With Willian, if he feels the player did it on purpose, he should give the red card. If the VAR decides, then it’s clear. Mitro should control his emotions a bit. I would like to check if they did the same with other players this season, but we should have emotional control in the moment.

“If he wants to give me the red card I have to accept it because he didn’t listen to me at all. As I left my area I have to accept it.

"Of course it is a moment for him [Mitro] to learn. He was involved in two situations in the box, the ref didn’t check, he has to be in control of the moment.”