Ross County 0-2 Celtic: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Ross County had conceded 20 goals in their previous seven straight defeats by Celtic, so it was no surprise that manager Malky Mackay opted initially for a conservative approach as his side looked to secure their first win over the Glasgow side since February 2021.

It was a brave move to start 16-year-old Dylan Smith at the heart of defence and, bar a few moments where his inexperience was telling in a thrilling finish, he justified his manager's confidence in his ability.

Mackay was similarly bold in throwing bodies forward in search of an equaliser - and it almost paid off despite having to finish the game a man down after Ross Callachan's injury.

However, although they can take heart from their performance, the bottom line is his side have lost ground in the relegation play-off spot after Kilmarnock's Saturday win over Heart of Midlothian.