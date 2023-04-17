Alex Howell, BBC Sport

During Frank Lampard's 11 days back at Stamford Bridge, it is fair to say things haven't gone to plan.

He has suffered three losses and now has another match against the European champions Real Madrid, where Chelsea are already 2-0 down.

It would be a huge shock if they managed to win the game but Lampard sent the message that "anything is possible" at his pre-match news conference.

Lampard is only back at the club until the end of the season and the search for their third permanent manager in 12 months is under way.

It's been reported that Julian Nagelsmann has been approached. Chelsea are conducting a wide search to try to get this appointment right and build on the project they have planned.

I have been told that there are no favourites at this stage and the club are going to speak to a number of candidates before they pick their next manager.