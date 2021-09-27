Jimenez's scoring return a welcome sight for football

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

There can have been few more popular goals in Wolves’ recent history – given the identity of the scorer – than Sunday’s winner at Southampton.

Any goal would have been a special moment for Raul Jimenez and his many admirers after his experiences since last November, but for him to score with such a flourish was a delight, and will be widely welcomed around the football community.

It should surely confirm to any who doubted it – and perhaps to Jimenez himself – that he can recover his very best form from before the injury.

Wolves did not play with quite the fluency of their first four games, but were much steadier in defence than when being run ragged by Brentford’s forwards in their last League match.

Bruno Lage made interesting changes - leaving out Adama Traore was a surprise, but Hwang Hee-Chan caught the eye on his first league start and was keener to offer support in the centre to Jimenez than any of his other front-three colleagues so far this season. Playing aggressive football with a smile, it looks as though Wolves fans are going to like him.

Ruben Neves’ cultured passing was sacrificed to accommodate Leander Dendoncker, who makes runs into the penalty area seldom offered by either Neves or Joao Moutinho.

It will be intriguing to see whether Lage settles in favour of one or the other in the long run, or finds a way to get the best of both worlds in his midfield.