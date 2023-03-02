Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has been linked with Chelsea as pressure continues to build on manager Graham Potter. (Express), external

Napoli are aiming to tie down 22-year-old Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Newcastle and Chelsea, to a new contract until 2028. (Gazzetta dello Sport), external

England forward Raheem Sterling's agent says the 28-year-old is not looking to leave Chelsea in the summer - amid reports linking him with Arsenal - and has "expressed no discontent" despite a difficult first season with the Blues. (Sky Sports), external

