Gossip: Blues linked with Enrique

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has been linked with Chelsea as pressure continues to build on manager Graham Potter. (Express)

Napoli are aiming to tie down 22-year-old Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Newcastle and Chelsea, to a new contract until 2028. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

England forward Raheem Sterling's agent says the 28-year-old is not looking to leave Chelsea in the summer - amid reports linking him with Arsenal - and has "expressed no discontent" despite a difficult first season with the Blues. (Sky Sports)

